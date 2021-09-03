Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.36. 65,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,383. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.40. Yext has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $20.23.

Get Yext alerts:

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,046,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,734,284.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,124. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yext stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 228.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.06% of Yext worth $19,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.