Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down to $12.65

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.65, but opened at $12.36. Youdao shares last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 2,589 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HSBC lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Youdao currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of -0.69.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.22) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Youdao by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Youdao by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

