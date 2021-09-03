Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Post $1.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will announce $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. The Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $9.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.35.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,021,191.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL stock opened at $344.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $204.23 and a 1 year high of $347.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

