Zacks: Analysts Expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Corvus Gold has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

