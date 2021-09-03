Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to report $100.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.49 million and the lowest is $90.59 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $70.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $380.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $373.82 million to $387.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $550.13 million, with estimates ranging from $542.09 million to $558.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Ship Lease.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of GSL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

