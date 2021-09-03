Zacks: Analysts Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.26 Million

Equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report sales of $241.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.79 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $76.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 213.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $677.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $633.75 million to $733.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

PEB stock opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

