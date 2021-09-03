Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Tenable posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

TENB stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,786. Tenable has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.42 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $3,230,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,414 shares of company stock worth $7,098,072. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Tenable by 8.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Tenable by 152.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 375,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after buying an additional 226,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Tenable by 53.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 782,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 271,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

