Zacks: Analysts Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). VistaGen Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VTGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 172.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 166,470 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 86.7% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 61,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTGN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 27,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.90.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.