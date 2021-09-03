Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Post -$2.65 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.93). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings of ($2.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($9.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.24) to ($7.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($9.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.89) to ($4.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 140.4% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of ASND traded down $6.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.40. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98.
About Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.
Further Reading: Bollinger Bands
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.