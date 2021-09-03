Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Brokerages expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.16). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.99). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.67% and a negative return on equity of 68.52%. The business had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTMX. Barclays lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,055,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 147.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $340.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.68.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

