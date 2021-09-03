Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.24 Million

Brokerages expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will report sales of $277.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $275.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $281.70 million. ExlService posted sales of $241.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.75.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.12 per share, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,420.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth $90,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 56.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 10,525.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.26. 122,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,188. ExlService has a 12-month low of $59.97 and a 12-month high of $124.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.94.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.