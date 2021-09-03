Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $725.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will announce sales of $725.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $721.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $728.06 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $673.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 3.1% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 116,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,523 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 507,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

