Zacks: Brokerages Expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASLN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 211,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. 17,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,969. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.39. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

