Zacks: Brokerages Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Announce $4.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.10. McKesson reported earnings per share of $4.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $20.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.39 to $20.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $21.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.75 to $21.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

Shares of MCK opened at $206.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,751. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in McKesson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.