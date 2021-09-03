Zacks: Brokerages Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Announce $1.69 EPS

Brokerages forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.89. QCR posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

QCR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.59. 377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.20. The company has a market capitalization of $813.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QCR by 20.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter valued at $1,056,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in QCR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 14.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

