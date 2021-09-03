Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Trip.com Group reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trip.com Group.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.41. 240,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,074,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

