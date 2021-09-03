Zacks: Brokerages Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.25. Whole Earth Brands reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 385.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Whole Earth Brands.

FREE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of FREE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. 501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,130. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $483.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.23. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.