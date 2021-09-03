Zacks: Brokerages Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.25. Whole Earth Brands reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 385.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Whole Earth Brands.

FREE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of FREE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. 501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,130. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $483.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.23. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

