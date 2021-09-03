Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Strong Sell

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLAR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. Clarus has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $938.96 million, a P/E ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $126,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 12.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,045,000 after acquiring an additional 351,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Clarus by 61.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,608,000 after acquiring an additional 689,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after acquiring an additional 214,357 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,248 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Clarus by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

