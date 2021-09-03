Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) to Strong Sell

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Farmer Bros. stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $147.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the first quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 98.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmer Bros. (FARM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.