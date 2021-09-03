Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FFIN. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.35. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.25%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,346 shares of company stock worth $258,079. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 27,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

