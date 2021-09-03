Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

JEF opened at $36.74 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

