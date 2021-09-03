Zacks Investment Research Lowers ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) to Sell

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

ALE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,736. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ALLETE by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ALLETE by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,361 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 25.0% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,122,000 after purchasing an additional 191,825 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 30.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,094,000 after purchasing an additional 93,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in ALLETE by 103,521.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

