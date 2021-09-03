Zacks Investment Research Lowers ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.27.

Shares of ICLR opened at $261.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a one year low of $168.76 and a one year high of $261.51.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ICON Public will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

