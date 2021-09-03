Zacks Investment Research Lowers SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of SPCB opened at $1.23 on Thursday. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SuperCom will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

