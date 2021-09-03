Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

NYSE:BBW opened at $18.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $289.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.98. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Also, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 31,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $593,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,728. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

