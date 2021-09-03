Zacks Investment Research Upgrades E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Get E.On alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of E.On from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, E.On has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of E.On stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94. E.On has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E.On (EONGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.