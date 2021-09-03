Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SZGPY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of SZGPY opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.20. Salzgitter has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

