Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) to Strong-Buy

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TITN. Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 630.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 104,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

