Zel (ZEL) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.22 or 0.00312724 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.62 or 0.00169394 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.44 or 0.00211068 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002471 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

