Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Truist Securities

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.24.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $57.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.90. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,101,000 after acquiring an additional 315,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,125,000 after purchasing an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,893,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,397,000 after purchasing an additional 65,969 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,982,000 after buying an additional 219,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,781,000 after buying an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.