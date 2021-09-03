ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Update

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 484,700 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the July 29th total of 591,300 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 464,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ ZKIN opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. ZK International Group has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZK International Group in the first quarter worth about $2,114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZK International Group in the first quarter worth about $503,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ZK International Group in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZK International Group by 85.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZK International Group in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the manufacturing, research, development and sale of stainless steel pipes and carbon steel pipe products. Its products include steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, pipe fittings, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products.

