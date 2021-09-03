ZKSwap (ZKS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14.42 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001812 BTC on popular exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $177.93 million and $14.42 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00066872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00131609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.44 or 0.00155712 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.46 or 0.07864852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,792.14 or 1.00118154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.69 or 0.00811717 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

