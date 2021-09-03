Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Trimmed by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 2.0% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,579,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,319,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $209.69. 1,001,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,052. The stock has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $210.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.39.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

