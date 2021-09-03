Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given a $450.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZM. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a hold rating and a $360.61 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $401.14.

ZM stock opened at $295.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $273.20 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.43.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,024 shares of company stock worth $118,480,343 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

