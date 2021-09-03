ZrCoin Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $73,080.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000561 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00067646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00136817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00165100 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,954.49 or 0.07914533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,914.84 or 1.00101578 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00812348 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

