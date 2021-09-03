Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Director Sells $78,829.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $78,829.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $17.96 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zuora by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Zuora by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zuora by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zuora by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

