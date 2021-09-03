Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 568 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 94.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVEE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $928,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,319 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,109.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,737 shares of company stock worth $7,758,421. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global stock opened at $107.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.88 and its 200 day moving average is $94.65. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

