Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,625 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 28,523 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.42 million, a P/E ratio of 98.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $119,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,405 shares in the company, valued at $14,361,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,668 shares of company stock worth $340,350. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

