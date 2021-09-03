Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys Shares of 10,625 E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $19,781,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,912,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $2,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETWO opened at $12.36 on Friday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $571,419.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,884,975 shares of company stock valued at $22,000,383. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

