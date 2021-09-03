Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys Shares of 2,130 Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,130 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.92.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

