Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVGW opened at $46.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.66 million, a PE ratio of 178.93 and a beta of 0.88. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.77 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

