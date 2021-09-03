Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth about $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 394,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 26,088 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHEF shares. TheStreet lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

