Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PATK. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at $25,303,620.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,383,910. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $98.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.45.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.