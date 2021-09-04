$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.00. AppFolio reported earnings per share of $3.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 99.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AppFolio.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

APPF opened at $123.60 on Friday. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $186.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.75 and a 200-day moving average of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.08.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $43,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in AppFolio by 8.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in AppFolio by 24.8% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AppFolio by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AppFolio by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.