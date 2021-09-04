-$0.08 EPS Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). MGM Resorts International reported earnings of ($1.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,150. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1,498.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.