-$0.14 EPS Expected for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.09). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07).

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELOX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.56. 216,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $134.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

