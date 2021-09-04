-$0.14 EPS Expected for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.09). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07).

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELOX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.56. 216,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $134.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.