-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Latch.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,967,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,083,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,736,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,869,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Latch has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

