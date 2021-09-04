$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.27. GoDaddy reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.06) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

Shares of GDDY opened at $74.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.97. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $93.75.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.