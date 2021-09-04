$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. NETGEAR reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

In other NETGEAR news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $95,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $981,723.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,824.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,379 shares of company stock worth $4,102,306. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in NETGEAR by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after buying an additional 136,170 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 103,637.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,654. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.78. NETGEAR has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

