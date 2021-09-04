$0.47 EPS Expected for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. The First of Long Island posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The First of Long Island by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in The First of Long Island by 71,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in The First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in The First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in The First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The First of Long Island stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 42,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28. The company has a market cap of $488.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

